Rockore: Fife music festival names date for 2023 festival

One of Fife’s best music festivals has announced the date for its 2023 event.

By Allan Crow
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 6th Dec 2022, 12:28pm

Rockore will go ahead at Lochore Meadows Country Park on Saturday, August 190 - and tickets are on sale now.

The event made a hugely successful return this year with its first festival since 2019 after the pandemic put it on hold for several years.

The line-up included Scottish chart-toppers Wet Wet Wet, and former Stranglers’ frontman Hugh Cornwell, plus a hots of bands including tribute acts Desperados, who cover the music of The Eagles, and Magic Queen.

Rockore has confirmed the date of its 2023 festival
The 2023 line-up has yet to be announced, but organisers have put tickets on sale priced at just £27.75 each.

Buy them at: https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on-beta/Kirkcaldy/Lochore-Meadows-Country-Park/Rockore/36231554/

