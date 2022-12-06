Rockore: Fife music festival names date for 2023 festival
One of Fife’s best music festivals has announced the date for its 2023 event.
Rockore will go ahead at Lochore Meadows Country Park on Saturday, August 190 - and tickets are on sale now.
The event made a hugely successful return this year with its first festival since 2019 after the pandemic put it on hold for several years.
The line-up included Scottish chart-toppers Wet Wet Wet, and former Stranglers’ frontman Hugh Cornwell, plus a hots of bands including tribute acts Desperados, who cover the music of The Eagles, and Magic Queen.
The 2023 line-up has yet to be announced, but organisers have put tickets on sale priced at just £27.75 each.