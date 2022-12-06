Rockore will go ahead at Lochore Meadows Country Park on Saturday, August 190 - and tickets are on sale now.

The event made a hugely successful return this year with its first festival since 2019 after the pandemic put it on hold for several years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The line-up included Scottish chart-toppers Wet Wet Wet, and former Stranglers’ frontman Hugh Cornwell, plus a hots of bands including tribute acts Desperados, who cover the music of The Eagles, and Magic Queen.

Rockore has confirmed the date of its 2023 festival

The 2023 line-up has yet to be announced, but organisers have put tickets on sale priced at just £27.75 each.