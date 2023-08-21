News you can trust since 1871
Rockore 2023 memories: Bob Geldof headlined the festival with the Boomtown Rats (Pics: Cath Ruane)Rockore 2023 memories: Bob Geldof headlined the festival with the Boomtown Rats (Pics: Cath Ruane)
Rockore in pictures: On stage and in the crowd at a fantastic Fife music festival

Rockore was voted a huge hit again this year after a fantastic day of live music at Lochore Meadows.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 21st Aug 2023, 17:00 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 17:03 BST

The sold out festival was headlined by the Boomtown Rats, led by Bob Geldof, with great sets also from QFX, Big Country and The Columbos to name but three.

The event went ahead after stormy overnight conditions caused some damage to the site which was repaired before the doors opened the 4300 fans poured in.

These photos capture the atmosphere on stage and in the crowd.

Raising a glass to a great day out

1. Rockore 2023

Raising a glass to a great day out Photo: Cath Ruane

If you can't don fancy headgear at a festival, then when can you?

2. Rockore 2023

If you can't don fancy headgear at a festival, then when can you? Photo: Cath Ruane

The festival drew an audience of all ages

3. Rockore 2023

The festival drew an audience of all ages Photo: Cath Ruane

Bruce Watson of Big Country

4. Rockore 2023

Bruce Watson of Big Country Photo: Cath Ruane

