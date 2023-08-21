Rockore in pictures: On stage and in the crowd at a fantastic Fife music festival
Rockore was voted a huge hit again this year after a fantastic day of live music at Lochore Meadows.
The sold out festival was headlined by the Boomtown Rats, led by Bob Geldof, with great sets also from QFX, Big Country and The Columbos to name but three.
The event went ahead after stormy overnight conditions caused some damage to the site which was repaired before the doors opened the 4300 fans poured in.
These photos capture the atmosphere on stage and in the crowd.
