Rogue traders posing as NHS workers scam £3000 from 80-year old Fife woman

An 80-year old Kirkcaldy woman has been scammed out of more than £3000 by rogue traders posing as NHS workers, it has been revealed.

The elderly woman was targeted by cold callers wearing NHS lanyards who turned up at her door offering home visits to demonstrate health-improving mattresses.

After staying for nearly two hours, the two women pressured the pensioner into signing a contract without giving her the chance to read it. They then demanded an immediate payment of more than £3,000 for the mattress, promising delivery in a few weeks.

The appalling scam was revealed by Trading Standards Scotland (TSS) as it published the findings of a poll showing that almost half of Scots have been targeted by aggressive or misleading sales tactics.

The two women conned the elderly lady out of £3000 (Pic: submitted)

Fiona Richardson, chief officer, said: “Traders who offer fake discounts or falsely claim extra work is needed are not just being dishonest – they are breaking the law. The impact goes beyond financial loss. It causes stress and anxiety, particularly for older or more vulnerable people.

The woman, who asked to remain anonymous, told her son who later attempted to cancel the order, but he was told the bed could not be refunded as it was already being custom-made to her specifications.

The incident was highlighted by TSS following a survey of 1,063 people which revealed that 46 per cent of people had encountered banned practices used by rogue traders. One third (33%) said they were misled into completing a sale, but only one in five of those reported the incident to the authorities.

TSS has launched a nationwide ‘Know Your Rights’ campaign to help Scots understand their protections and report scams and dishonest sellers after uncovering cases where traders stayed in homes until midnight - while one locksmith even locked a customer out of their own property. The survey also found that just under a third (31 per cent) of Scots said their physical health, mental wellbeing, or both had been affected by misleading or aggressive sales tactics.

TSS has urging people not to engage with cold callers and instead to seek reputable local traders.

Added Ms Richardson: “Always research a company before agreeing to any work. Online adverts can be misleading and reviews can be faked. Take your time. A pushy pitch is often a red flag. It is vital that consumers feel confident standing up to these tactics and know there is help available.”

The Consumer Protection From Unfair Trading Regulations 2008 protects people from misleading or aggressive sales tactics, banning high-pressure selling and the withholding of important information. This includes false or confusing product details, fake discounts, or claims that unnecessary work is urgently needed.

It also covers pushy behaviour such as refusing to leave someone’s home, using scare tactics, bombarding them with calls, or trying to make them feel guilty for not agreeing to a sale.

Traders pretending to be from trusted organisations or creating false urgency are also breaking the rules.

If someone is misled or pressured into buying something they did not want, they have the right to a refund and may also be entitled to compensation. This applies to sales made door-to-door, over the phone, online, or in shops.

Traders who flout these regulations can face prosecution, with TSS working alongside Police Scotland on several cases.

> Vetted options are available on the Society of Chief Officers of Trading Standards in Scotland (SCOTSS) approved trader portal at www.approvedtrader.scot.

Anyone who feels misled or pressured can get support through Advice Direct Scotland at www.consumeradvice.scot or by calling 0808 164 6000. Victims of fraud should report it to Police Scotland.