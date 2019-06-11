‘Role model’ named Rotary Club of Leven’s Young Citizen of the Year

A ‘role model for younger girls’ has been named the 2019 Rotary Club of Leven Young Citizen of the Year.

Heather Gubby was nominated by 1st Methil Guides, where she is a youth leader.

She is also a member of various sports teams at school and in her own time and has competed in karate, gymnastics and netball competitions. She volunteers at Levenmouth Academy Community Use and Active Schools, running pre-school and primary aged sports camp during her school holidays.

She helps look after a family member with MS at home and at the Homelands Trust in Lundin Links, offering her full time carer support and lending a hand with any tasks needing to be done.