Roof repairs approved to tackle water leaking into classrooms at Fife school

Leaky roofing at part of Balwearie High School in Kirkcaldy will be replaced.

The work, signed off by Fife Council this week, will upgrade the felt covering on J-Block which regularly has water dripping into classrooms.

The application came just a week after getting the green light to upgrade the school’s toilet facilities to tackle safety and security issues - including complaints over bullying.

Balwearie High School, Kirkcaldy

A supporting statement said frequent piecemeal repairs have been carried out on the roof, but these are now becoming more frequent. The proposal is to install new rigid insulation boards and a waterproof membrane over the existing coverings as an “overlay” system.