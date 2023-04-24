News you can trust since 1871
Roof repairs approved to tackle water leaking into classrooms at Fife school

Plans for more improvements to a Kirkcaldy secondary school have been approved.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 21st Mar 2023, 07:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 07:56 BST

Leaky roofing at part of Balwearie High School in Kirkcaldy will be replaced.

The work, signed off by Fife Council this week, will upgrade the felt covering on J-Block which regularly has water dripping into classrooms.

The application came just a week after getting the green light to upgrade the school’s toilet facilities to tackle safety and security issues - including complaints over bullying.

Balwearie High School, KirkcaldyBalwearie High School, Kirkcaldy
A supporting statement said frequent piecemeal repairs have been carried out on the roof, but these are now becoming more frequent. The proposal is to install new rigid insulation boards and a waterproof membrane over the existing coverings as an “overlay” system.

The statement added: Due to the installation of ceilings below, the existing rooflights may now be considered as being superfluous and it is proposed these be removed and the resultant openings infilled and boarded over.

