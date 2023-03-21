A planning application has been submitted to replace roofing at part of Balwearie High School.

The proposed work is to upgrade the felt covering on J-Block which regularly has water dripping into classrooms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The application has been submitted to Fife Council. It comes just a week after a bid to upgrade the school’s toilet facilities to tackle safety and security issues - including complaints over bullying.

Balwearie High School, Kirkcaldy

A supporting statement said frequent piecemeal repairs have been carried out on the roof, but these are now becoming more frequent. The proposal is to install new rigid insulation boards and a waterproof membrane over the existing coverings as an “overlay” system.

The statement added: Due to the installation of ceilings below, the existing rooflights may now be considered as being superfluous and it is proposed these be removed and the resultant openings infilled and boarded over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The two applications are now with councillors officers for a decision.

Plans to upgrade the toilets include internal alterations and a new window panel with ventilation.

A supporting statement said: “Pupils have expressed concerns about using the toilets. The main reason include the general state of the facilities and being intimidated by other users. A number of concerns around bullying in the toilet area have also been raised. “The document said the toilets were damaged “on a regular basis.”