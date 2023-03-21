News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Diddly Squat Farm: Jermey Clarkson neighbours back car park plan
9 minutes ago Vera star quits ITV show after 8 years leaving viewers ‘gutted’
1 hour ago Donald Trump: Why former US President could be arrested
1 hour ago Martina Navratilova has announced she is cancer free
2 hours ago Headteacher blocks Ofsted inspection after death of fellow head
2 hours ago Met Police institutionally racist, misogynistic and homophobic- report

Roof repairs to tackle water leaking into classrooms at Fife secondary school

Plans for more improvements to a Kirkcaldy secondary school have been unveiled.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 21st Mar 2023, 07:51 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 07:51 GMT

A planning application has been submitted to replace roofing at part of Balwearie High School.

The proposed work is to upgrade the felt covering on J-Block which regularly has water dripping into classrooms.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The application has been submitted to Fife Council. It comes just a week after a bid to upgrade the school’s toilet facilities to tackle safety and security issues - including complaints over bullying.

Balwearie High School, Kirkcaldy
Balwearie High School, Kirkcaldy
Balwearie High School, Kirkcaldy
Most Popular

A supporting statement said frequent piecemeal repairs have been carried out on the roof, but these are now becoming more frequent. The proposal is to install new rigid insulation boards and a waterproof membrane over the existing coverings as an “overlay” system.

The statement added: Due to the installation of ceilings below, the existing rooflights may now be considered as being superfluous and it is proposed these be removed and the resultant openings infilled and boarded over.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The two applications are now with councillors officers for a decision.

Plans to upgrade the toilets include internal alterations and a new window panel with ventilation.

A supporting statement said: “Pupils have expressed concerns about using the toilets. The main reason include the general state of the facilities and being intimidated by other users. A number of concerns around bullying in the toilet area have also been raised. “The document said the toilets were damaged “on a regular basis.”

It added: “A modern, open plan, toilet facility would be a positive change in the dynamics regarding pupil behaviour, particularly, during interval and lunch but also throughout the school day.”

FifeKirkcaldyFife Council