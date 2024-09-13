Roof restoration is key stage in work on landmark St Andrews museum project

Restoration work at St Andrews Heritage Museum and Garden has hit a new milestone.

The team behind the work has completed work on the building’s historic roof. The sympathetic restoration has preserved the existing historic timber roof structure, and substantial repairs have been made to the chimneys and supporting stonework. A new timber structure, hidden from view, has been installed to strengthen the roof and make the building safe.

The 17th century building now benefits from roof insulation, with reclaimed 19th century pantiles, sourced from Kenly Green farm just four miles away, replacing around half the tiles identified as being in poor condition.

Fortunately, the pantiles at the farm had been salvaged and safely stored by the farmer for such a project as the re-roofing of the museum. The team was delighted to discover that they had once adorned cattle sheds which were identical to those on the museum’s roof.

How the new garden at at St Andrews museum could look after restoration work is completed (Pics: Submitted)

The completion of the roofing works allows for the next phase of redevelopment at the museum that will see the creation of a new and fully accessible exhibition space in the grounds of the garden.

The museum and external outhouses will be fully refurbished, and feature exhibitions focusing on the history of local fisherfolk, photography, art, and a recreated toy shop and grocer’s.

Sam Walker, museum manager of St Andrews Preservation Trust said: “It is fantastic to reach this stage of the project. We now have a building that is safe with improved environmental conditions for displaying our social history collections. We would like to thank all the contractors, funders and our local community in supporting us to reach this important milestone.”

The ambitious project, backed by The National Lottery Heritage Fund and other national and local funders, is due for completion in summer 025.”