Roses are growing all over Kincardine farm

Dad-of-two William Ferguson, 52, works on the family farm which has been passed down through four generations after it was founded in the 1890s.

The roses are sold in garden centres from Wick, to Penzance, Cornwall.

The eight-acre farm in Kincardine, Fife, has 120,000 plants of all shades of the colour spectrum.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eleanor Paton Lloyd admires a colour spectrum of a rose farm in Kincardine

William said: "They go to garden centres, we sell the plants to councils and for landscaping.

"It smells nice, you get all the different scents blowing around.

"There are 120,000 plants give or take 1,000.

"There is red, orange, stripey ones, purples, pinks, every shade of pink or red.

"There are some which are 12 inches, and some which are 15 feet tall.

"They are sold all over Scotland and England.