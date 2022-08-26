News you can trust since 1871
Ross McLean: Police confirm death of missing Fife man

Police have confirmed that a body found during the search for a missing man was that of Ross McLean.

By Allan Crow
Friday, 26th August 2022, 3:29 pm

The 34-year old was last seen leaving an address on Balgonie Place in Glenrothes on the afternoon of Sunday, August 14.

A body was found near the town on Friday, August 19.

Police said today it had been formally identified as Mr McLean.

Ross McLean was reported missing on Monday

A police spokesman said: “Ross’ family have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.”

The death is not being treated as suspicious.

