Ross McLean: Police confirm death of missing Fife man
Police have confirmed that a body found during the search for a missing man was that of Ross McLean.
The 34-year old was last seen leaving an address on Balgonie Place in Glenrothes on the afternoon of Sunday, August 14.
A body was found near the town on Friday, August 19.
Police said today it had been formally identified as Mr McLean.
A police spokesman said: “Ross’ family have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.”
The death is not being treated as suspicious.