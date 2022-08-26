Ross McLean: Police confirm death of missing Fife man

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 34-year old was last seen leaving an address on Balgonie Place in Glenrothes on the afternoon of Sunday, August 14.

A body was found near the town on Friday, August 19.

Police said today it had been formally identified as Mr McLean.

Ross McLean was reported missing on Monday

A police spokesman said: “Ross’ family have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.”