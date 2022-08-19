Ross McLean:  Police find body in search for missing Glenrothes man

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Formal identification has yet to take place, but his family have been informed.

Ross was last seen leaving an address on Balgonie Place in Glenrothes on the afternoon of Sunday, 14 August, 2022.

Police had made an appeal to help trace the 34-year old.

Ross McLean was reported missing on Monday

This evening, it said: “At around 4.45pm on Friday, the body of a man was found near to Glenrothes. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.