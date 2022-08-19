News you can trust since 1871
Ross McLean:  Police find body in search for missing Glenrothes man

Police searching for missing man Ross McLean have found a body.

By Allan Crow
Friday, 19th August 2022, 7:55 pm

Formal identification has yet to take place, but his family have been informed.

Ross was last seen leaving an address on Balgonie Place in Glenrothes on the afternoon of Sunday, 14 August, 2022.

Police had made an appeal to help trace the 34-year old.

Ross McLean was reported missing on Monday

This evening, it said: “At around 4.45pm on Friday, the body of a man was found near to Glenrothes. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

"Formal identification has yet to take place, but the family of Ross have been informed.”

