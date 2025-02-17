Tributes have been paid following the death of long serving Fife councillor Ross Vettraino OBE.

The highly respected SNP politician was hailed as “a shining example of how to be an effective public servant” and “a man who put great value on the ideas of duty and loyalty.”

Mr Vettraino was councillor for Glenrothes Central and Thornton, and one of the senior figures at Fife House. He passed away on Friday.

Born in 1939, Cllr Vettraino was head of environmental services at North East Fife District Council until he retired at local government reorganisation in 1996.

Cllr Ross Vettraino at Bankhead House, Glenrothes (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

First elected in 2007, he was returned by his constituents in 2012, 2017 and 2022. A keen runner and motorcyclist he was awarded an OBE in 1990 for services to environmental health and was shortlisted for LGiU Councillor of the Year in 2023.

Colleague, John Beare wrote: “He was a shining example of how to be an effective public servant. His challenging of colleagues, officers or existing policy was relentless in striving for a better Fife and Scotland.

"He was the one who led in committee that the Levenmouth rail-link be the number one transportation priority for Fife, and was delighted he got to see that transformational project fulfilled.”

Peter Grant, former SNP leader at Fife Council who went on to become MP for Glenrothes, added: “I greatly valued his advice and support. Ross was a man who put great value on the ideas of duty and loyalty. He would argue his case but once we had reached a decision he did everything he could to make it work. He didn't hold back if he knew he was being flannelled.

Ross Vettraino launching a council bid to cut single use plastics from its premises (Pic: Submitted)

"He led from the front in transforming Fife's waste management service, spearheading a massive increase in recycling.”

Councillor Craig walker, the party’s current leader at Fife House, also paid tribute, saying “his legacy as a public servant is secure and will be lasting.”

He wrote: “He was well respected not only in our group, where he was loved and admired as well, but right across the political divide in the Fife House chamber and is a mark of the way he conducted himself.

“He was the consummate gentleman, ever courteous and thoughtful. His intellect was fierce and admired.

"He always wanted Fife Council to be the best that it could be for the residents of Fife and would challenge, and make no apology for it, council officers where he felt the council could and must do better.

"His ward and community meant so much to him and I know a great deal of the community reciprocated that to him.”

Cllr Walker added: “I have learned so much from him on my own political journey and have been grateful for his patience at my newbie councillor questions, for his advice and wise counsel and for the times we have disagreed but never fallen out. “

Councillor Stefan Hoggan said Mr Vettraino was “a strong voice for his constituents and a wise and helpful word was always available for his fellow councillors when required.”

Fife Council Leader David Ross said: “I had the privilege of working alongside Ross for many years.

“He was a passionate advocate for the environment and worked tirelessly for his constituents. He was respected across the council and his presence will be sorely missed.”