Around 100 employees of construction contractor Kaefer downed tools on Friday.

Their trade union, Unite, said they were ready for an extended stoppage, running until July 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members supported strike action by 98.4 per cent over the failure by Kaefer to make a formal pay offer.

Rosyth Dockyard.

After the strike vote, the company made a 7.2 per cent pay offer which was rejected by the workforce.

The workers include painters, cleaners, scaffolders and support service staff, and Unite said the strike action will directly threaten progress on the Type 31 frigates contract.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sharon Graham, general secretary, said: “Unite’s members working for Kaefer are determined to secure a fair pay deal. Kaefer dragged their feet and then made an unacceptable offer following our members’ emphatic decision to vote for strike action. We will support our members all the way in their fight for better jobs, pay and conditions at the Rosyth dockyard.”

Babcock, which owns the Rosyth yard, was contracted as part of the Royal Navy’s £1.25 billion contract for five Type 31 warships in November 2019.

Bob MacGregor, Unite regional industrial officer, said: “The workforce are prepared to take 12 weeks all-out strike action to get a decent wage rise. Kaefer just simply doesn’t get it. The company first refused to make any offer for months, and then they panicked following the strike vote.

A Babcock spokesman said: "We are aware of the situation between Kaefer and their Unite members and will work with our sub-contractor to mitigate any impacts to our Rosyth operations."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad