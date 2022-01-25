The club is wanting to celebrate the efforts of young people in the Burntisland, Kinghorn or Auchtertool areas by finding a worthy recipient of a Young Citizens Award.

This is the first year the Rotary has run the scheme, and the club is looking for locals to nominate young people people, aged 16-25, who have been an inspiration, have gone the extra mile to help others, or completed tasks which have benefited the community.

The club wants to celebrate the impact they have made in their local area.

Roger Diggins, Rotary Club of Burntisland & Kinghorn past president and chairman of the community service/youth committee, with a poster calling for nominations for the new Young Citizen Award.

Elaine Bowie, communications chairman, said: “We are looking for, an individual or group who has excelled through the pandemic and made a difference in their local community.

"They could be young carers, fundraiser for good causes, volunteers or have shown particular courage in some way.

"One of Rotary’s leading commitments is to offer young people platforms and opportunities to unlock their potential, develop their skills and broaden their horizons.

"This is our first year running such an award. During the pandemic our community service team has been meeting online and it came to the conclusion that there were many young people in the community who have gone over and above what was expected from them and should be recognised.

“We have included Auchtertool as it has always been associated with the club and for many years the primary school has participated in our annual primary school quiz.”

Elaine explained what they are looking for in the nominations: “Any activity which shows unusual drive and thoughtfulness such as caring for shielding neighbours with their day to day tasks or something that has benefited the community. It could also be individuals who have shown initiative or carried out acts of kindness.”

She added: “We think that young people have endured a lot of self-sacrifice to support their families and the community as a whole during Covid, so this is a small way of acknowledging the good work that young adults do in the community.”

To find out more information, contact the club via email at: [email protected]

The deadline for entries is: March 31.

