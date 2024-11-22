Rotary Club preparing to take Santa and his sleigh on tour of Kirkcaldy this December

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Santa and his elves are busy getting their sleigh ready for a tour around the streets of the Lang Toun in the coming weeks ahead of December 25.

The Rotary Club of Kirkcaldy will be visiting streets around the town with their Santa sleigh bringing some festive cheer and raising cash for good causes.

Santa’s elves will be collecting donations for the Children’s Unit and other local charities while on their tour of the toun. They are no longer able to knock on doors, so would appreciate everyone coming out to see them and say hello and get themselves a sweetie.

An online post from Santa and his elves said that although they cannot visit every street during their busy tour they hope that people will be able to pop out to see them on one of the routes, adding “Santa and his elves will be delighted to see you all!”

The Rotary Club of Kirkcaldy's Santa sleigh will be touring the town in December.

The sleigh will begin its routes at 5.30pm each night that it goes out. The schedule will see Santa and his team visit the following areas on the following dates: Tuesday, December 3 – Ostlers Way, Hollybrae, Capshard and Newtonmore; Thursday, December 5 – Templehall; Tuesday, December 10 – Seafield, The West and Links (split route); Thursday, December 12 – Dunnikier; Wednesday, December 18 – Strathallan and Newliston (split route) and Thursday, December 19 – Dysart and Gallatown.

For full details of the streets being visited on each route check out the Rotary Club of Kirkcaldy’s Facebook page.