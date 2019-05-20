Rotary club seeks nominees for Young Citizen of the Year award

Is someone you know an outstanding young citizen? Do know you someone who has shown courage in overcoming or coping with a disability or in an act of bravery, or has demonstrated a helping and caring attitude to the disadvantaged?

If so, enter them for the Rotary Young Citizen of the Year Award 2019. Sponsored by the Rotary Club of Leven, the award is given to a young person who has made an outstanding contribution to our community.

Entrants must be 21 or under and live in the greater Levenmouth area.

Contact Jim Houston for a nomination form: 01333 747748 or houston.jim@gmail.com.

Closing date for entries is May 31.