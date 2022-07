Past president Dave Kelley hands over the Rotary chain of office to Susan Leslie.

Past president Dave Kelley recently handed over the chain of office to the 2022/23 president Susan Leslie during his end of year garden party.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Susan, who lives in Kinghorn, is an active member of many community based organisations within the area.

She is a university lecturer, having previously been a headteacher and head of department for the Church of Scotland.