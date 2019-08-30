Rotary support for St Andrews wheelchair project

A wheelchair project which allows people with mobility issues to enjoy West Sands, has been supported by the Rotary Club of St Andrews.

The organisation has donated £3793 to the project operated by the Hamish Foundation, after the Rotary club hosted an international golf week.

Rotarians from 26 countries visited the town to take part in the competition to help raise the sum. The golf tournament is an annual event, which started in 1955 and continues to attract Rotarians from all over the world.

Club president John Christie noted the generosity of the visiting Rotarians and the work of the event’s organising committee, led by Rotarian Douglas Jackson.

He added: “The Beach Wheelchairs Project enhances the life of so many people and we are pleased to be associated with this important charity.”

Jerry Beaulier, who helped found the wheelchair project, said: “The beach wheelchairs service allows those who have not been able to access the beach to enjoy the freedom of a beach walk, often joined by family members and friends.”

He continued: “From feedback received, the service offers a highly memorable day for the users of the beach chairs.

“And we have very exciting plans for 2020 to create a viewing platform and fully accessible walkway through the dunes which will be a fantastic addition to our current project.”

The Rotary Club of St Andrews works to support community projects both locally and internationally.