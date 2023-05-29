The traditional roundhouse on Tod Island at Lochore Meadows Country Park was burned down last summer. It was used by Outdoor Education Fife.

Now, Fife Council’s pre-employment and apprenticeships teams have set about turning it vowed into a skills development employability project - and local unemployed young people are helping to build it back to its former glory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lynne Dair, employability project co-ordinator, said: "When I heard that the round house on the island had been destroyed I realised what a loss it was for the local community and set about investigating how our employability team could help. I am absolutely delighted to see this project get off the ground."

Work underway to restore the Roundhouse

That process is now well underway, with the bulk of the material needed for the project being sourced on site within the park and in the surrounding area. A group of local young people taking part in Fife Council’s ‘access to industry’ skills training programme have been working alongside Rural Skills Scotland and Fife Coast and Countryside Trust to ensure that material harvesting and preparation was done in a way that has a positive impact on the local environment.

Councillor Altany Craik, finance, economy and strategic planning spokesperson, said: “The roundhouse was integral to our outdoor learning activities and has been used by thousands of young people over the years, so it’s great to see the rebuild starting in earnest. Not only is it the project helping the trainees to develop new skills, it is helping them to develop as individuals and look forward to a career in the land-based sector.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Darren Roe, Rural Skills Scotland supervisor, commented: “I am really impressed by the group of young people on the project. They have really gelled together and got to grips with some very physical work.”

Programme participant Lannie Kirk, 16, said: “It took a lot of time and effort but we have pushed through it. We had to first identify how and what way to cut down a tree, so we cut down hazel trees and we weaved with the hazel but before that we had to process it. I’ve really enjoyed this – I think we all have.