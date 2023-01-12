Heather Bethune, care manager at Abbeyfield House residential care home, has been honoured with an Abbeyfield Royal Patron’s Award.

The award, which is given annually, recognises staff and volunteers who have made an outstanding contribution to life at one or more Abbeyfield houses and homes. This contribution has helped to ensure the wellbeing of its residents.

She was chosen from hundreds of staff worldwide to receive the prestigious accolade, which is signed by Abbeyfield’s former Royal Patron, HM King Charles.

Heather Bethune has been care manager at Abbeyfield Kirkcaldy for more than 20 years

Heather has 20 years experience as care manager at Abbeyfield Kirkcaldy. She has been instrumental in resident care and staff development, including the instigation of a thorough training regime to provide an exceptionally high standard of care and support for the home’s 29 residents.

Her work has also become highly sought after by other care homes. Her electronic systems for recording staff and residents’ details and dispensing medicine, and highly effective procedures put in place to protect residents from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and keep families informed, have been adopted elsewhere.

A spokesperson for Abbeyfield said: “Heather is keen to ensure that Abbeyfield House continues to provide a truly homely environment, with a person-centred approach to care and a full activities programme that enables the residents to live life to the full”.

In addition to her frontline work, Heather has also undertaken and organised extra fundraising activities to improve the home’s financial position, and has proactively promoted its services to enhance its reputation and generate greater understanding of the needs of older people in the wider community.

Peter Martin, a volunteer at Abbeyfield Kirkcaldy - and a former recipient of the Royal Patron’s award - said: “Heather’s contribution to the society is best counted by the smiles on the faces of our residents and the hundreds of older people, their family members and sector professionals who have benefitted from her time at Abbeyfield House.