Royal launch for new MND lodge at St Andrews caravan park

Princess Anne, the Princess Royal, has opened a holiday lodge in Fife which has been specially designed for people diagnosed with MND.

Clayton Lodge is at Clayton Caravan Park, St Andrews, and it was given a royal seal of approval with a special visit this week.

Princess Anne is welcomed to Clayton Park

The park has worked closely with MND Scotland to create the lodge for people living with the condition, and their carers, to allow them an accessible holiday break.

Princess Anne toured the lodge and spoke to staff and those involved in the project.,

Andrew Kennedy, managing director of Clayton Caravan Park Limited said; “We were very honoured to welcome HRH The Princess Royal to officially open this fantastic facility.

“We have worked closely with MND Scotland over the last 18 months to design a lodge that is fully adapted to those suffering with MND.

“I am pleased to report that it has been fully booked since it opened its doors in April.”

Clayton Caravan Park, is situated between Cupar and St Andrews. The five-star resort offers luxury holiday homes for sale and rent, as well as touring facilities and residential caravan living.