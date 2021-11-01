Royal visit to mark 50th anniversary of The Scottish Fisheries Museum

The Princess Royal visited the Scottish Fisheries Museum to mark its 50th anniversary

She also also dedicated the Reaper, one of the few vessels in the UK’s prestigious National Historic Fleet kept in a seagoing condition.

Princess Anne, who last visited the museum in 2009, was welcomed by the Lord-Lieutenant of Fife, Robert Balfour, who presented the Scottish Fisheries Museum Trust’s chairwoman Karen Seath, managing director Ian Goodyear, curator Linda Fitzpatrick, and development director Simon Hayhow.

Mr Goodyear said: “Marking our 50th anniversary with a visit from Her Royal Highness is hugely important, and is a reflection of how far our museum has come.

Princess Anne is presented with a painting of the Reaper by Arthur Nuttall

"It is also a great foundation as we begin to look at exciting new ways in which we can further develop the museum and our visitor experience over coming years.”

During the two hour visit Her Royal Highness toured the museum, stopping to hear more about the Steam Gallery and Memorial Room from volunteers Iane Duncan and John Firn.

She then met members of the Scottish Fisheries Museum Model Boat Builders and Scottish Fisheries Museum Rowing Club.

Stopping in the Zulu Gallery, Mrs Fitzpatrick introduced the history of the Zulu Fishing Boat and Her Royal Highness met retired fisherman and former, long-standing museum skipper Coull Deas, trustee Elaine Black, and vice-president David Tod.

On the harbourside, Princess Anne was introduced to harbourmaster Allan Anderson and Lloyd Carson Prescott before boarding the iconic ‘Fifie’ Reaper, which opened to visitors in August following a £1m conservation.

She heard more about the work to conserve the last of the great First-Class Scottish Herring Luggers and a ‘rare survivor’ from the golden age of sail from master boatbuilder Ali Beadie and skipper Mike Barton.

Her Royal Highness then unveiled a plaque commemorating the visit on the Reaper and was presented with a painting of the vessel by local artist Arthur Nuttall.