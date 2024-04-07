The Queen came to Glenrothes in 1998 for the town's 50th anniversary celebrations. She is pictured with Councillor John MacDougall, leader of Fife Council, talking to crowds in the Kingdom Centre.The Queen came to Glenrothes in 1998 for the town's 50th anniversary celebrations. She is pictured with Councillor John MacDougall, leader of Fife Council, talking to crowds in the Kingdom Centre.
Royal visits in Fife: The Queen, Princes Charles and Princess Anne on official visits to the Kingdom

Fife has welcomed members of the Royal Family on many occasions across the decades.
Allan Crow
Published 7th Apr 2024, 11:43 BST

The late Queen and Duke of Edinburgh were here on a number of occasions, along with while Prince Charles and Princess Anne, the Princess Royal – and the region’s links with Prince William saw him return to St Andrews for a special anniversary celebration.

Prince Edward is given a tour of Falkland Palace in Fife during a visit in July 1989.

Prince Edward is given a tour of Falkland Palace in Fife during a visit in July 1989. Photo: Donald Macleod

Prince William and Kate Middleton return to St Andrews for the university's 600th anniversary celebrations. William and Kate sit at the Dias during the formal part of the visit.

Prince William and Kate Middleton return to St Andrews for the university's 600th anniversary celebrations. William and Kate sit at the Dias during the formal part of the visit. Photo: Ian Rutherford

Princess Anne at Silberline in Leven

Princess Anne at Silberline in Leven Photo: Bill Dickman

Princess Anne speaking to children from the McKay School of Dancing on a visit to Glenrothes in Fife, July 1984.

Princess Anne speaking to children from the McKay School of Dancing on a visit to Glenrothes in Fife, July 1984. Photo: Hamish Campbell

