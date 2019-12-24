Rugby club members are braving the cold to raise funds for Fife tot

Members of Kirkcaldy Rugby Club are to brave the icy waters of the Forth on New Year’s Day to raise money for a town tot with a rare, terminal condition.

They are taking part in the annual loony dook to collect money for Cooper Provan (3), who has a very unique form of dwarfism. There is currently no cure.

The Kirkcaldy youngster is one of just 100 children worldwide, and the only one in Scotland, to be born with rhizomelic chondrodysplasia punctata (RCDP).

Cooper’s disability means he is unable to communicate like the average three-year-old, he also can’t sit up unaided, roll over, crawl or walk.

But his mum Sammy says despite this, he is the happiest, smiliest little boy.

A crowdfunder has been set up on the JustGiving website in support of the family’s needs, which includes specialised equipment, and has already raised more than half of the £2800 target.

Sammy told the Press: “The money raised will be spent on buying things to keep him as comfortable as possible and replace things that are getting old and worn. I also want to donate a percentage of the money to the charity, Rhizokids International.”

The Cottage Family Centre in Templehall has also offered support by buying the family items they really need.

Sammy said: “The Cottage Centre seen the crowdfunder online and a lady messaged me saying she would like to help.

“She bought my daughter Lily Rose (6) a Christmas present and bought Cooper some items we needed also. It really helped us out and we are so thankful for it.”

Sammy continued: “When Cooper was around ten weeks old his dad Michael and I realised he had cataracts and after he had these removed, they started doing tests. At six months old Cooper was seriously ill in hospital with bacterial pneumococcal meningitis and this is when we were told he had this rare condition.”

Kirkcaldy Rugby Club got involved after Jimmy Bonner, former club president, heard about Cooper through his son Owen.

Jimmy said: “Owen told me about this wee boy who has a very rare condition and we wanted to do something to help. I have raised £1000 myself and we are hoping to raise a few thousand altogether.”

Jimmy said this year’s loony dook, which takes place at noon on January 1, on the beach behind the basin car park on Kirkcaldy’s prom, will have a superhero theme with the rugby club members wearing ‘capes and speedos’.

Sammy added: “The rugby club members have done it for many charities over the years and I think it is amazing they have raised so much money for good causes. “We are very thankful to the rugby club for doing this for Cooper.”

If anyone would like to make a donation to help Cooper please visit: Justgiving page for Cooper Provan