Run in memory of Kirkcaldy man Aidan gives diabetes charity a £1300 cash boost

The friends and family of a young Kirkcaldy man who died after complications from diabetes stepped out to raise an incredible £1300 in his memory.

Aidan Sutherland died in 2017 after becoming ill when he was out with friends in Newcastle to celebrate his 20th birthday.

Pictured are: Gerard Ciarletta, Kyle Fenton (both friends of Aidan's), John Sutherland (Aidan's dad) and Craig Lowrie at Prestonfield in Linlithgow.

On Saturday some of Aidan’s friends including Craig Lowrie (22) and Aidan’s dad ran around 25 miles from Kirkcaldy to Linlithgow to raise money for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation Limited (JDRF).

Aidan Sutherland. Picture supplied by John Sutherland.

Craig, who lives in Kirkcaldy, knew Aidan since they were together at high school and their friendship was formed through football. As well as playing for a couple of teams together they regularly watched games.

He told The Press: “Myself and three others – John (Aidan’s dad), Kyle Fenton and Gerard Ciarletta (both friends of Aidan’s) ran from Stark’s Park in Kirkcaldy, to Prestonfield in Linlithgow.

“These are the homes of two football teams that were very special to Aidan and it seemed a very fitting thing to do in his honour. It was a brilliant day!

“The run was very tough but the weather was perfect for it which helped. We managed it in five hours so we were pleased about that! There were a lot of massive puddles from the previous nights rainfall which we just had to run straight through apart from Kyle who opted to negotiate his way around it on the grass bankings so he wouldn’t get wet!

“But everyone managed the run so that’s a huge plus - we all made it to the end. We managed to raise £1300 which I am extremely happy about!”