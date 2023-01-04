Runners kick off 2023 with Kirkcaldy Parkrun
The weather didn’t put runners off on Sunday as they turned out in force for the first Kirkcaldy Parkrun of 2023.
By Fiona Dobie
5 minutes ago
Updated 4th Jan 2023, 12:28pm
The weekly event sees participants complete two laps of the town’s Beveridge Park to cover a 5k distance – either running, jogging or walking.
Many took the opportunity to kick start the year with a run at the popular event on New Year’s Day.
Photographer Walter Neilson captured these images of the runners setting off on the day.
To register and to find out more about Kirkcaldy’s Park Run visit www.parkrun.org.uk/kirkcaldy/
Page 1 of 3