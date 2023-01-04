Runners kick off 2023 with Kirkcaldy Parkrun

The weather didn’t put runners off on Sunday as they turned out in force for the first Kirkcaldy Parkrun of 2023.

The weekly event sees participants complete two laps of the town’s Beveridge Park to cover a 5k distance – either running, jogging or walking.

Many took the opportunity to kick start the year with a run at the popular event on New Year’s Day.

Photographer Walter Neilson captured these images of the runners setting off on the day.

To register and to find out more about Kirkcaldy’s Park Run visit www.parkrun.org.uk/kirkcaldy/

1. New Year's Day Parkrun The popular weekly event took place on Sunday, January 1, 2023. Photo: Walter Neilson Photo Sales

2. New Year's Day Parkrun Many took the opportunity to enjoy the event on the first day of the new year. Photo: Walter Neilson Photo Sales

3. New Year's Day Parkrun The Kirkcaldy Parkrun sees participants complete a 5k route with two laps of the Beveridge Park. Photo: Walter Neilson Photo Sales

4. New Year's Day Parkrun Participants can run, jog or walk the route. Photo: Walter Neilson Photo Sales