Runners rush to take spots in Chariots of Fire Beach Race

More than half of the entry spots for the annual Chariots of Fire Beach Race have been filled more than three months before the event.

The popular fundraising event, which raised more than £10,000 last year, was launched in 2011, with around 100 runners taking to the beach.

Organiser Ben McLeod said: “We have grown every year, adding a kids’ race as well, and now welcome nearly 1000 adults and children to compete in the two different races.

“The event has been a sell out for the past few years but entries this year have been exceptional, with 500 within a week of the event launching – just 200 spots remain.

“For comparison, we did not reach this number till mid-April last year.

“Last year we managed to hit £10,000 in donations – £7000 to the RNLI and £1500 each to Families First and Homestart – and we hope we can top that this year.”

The event also has the support of local businesses.

Thorntons provides the medals, Fisher and Donaldson the doughnuts, Eden Mill the beer and Jannetta’s the ice cream for the kids.

The Rotary Club of St Andrews also provides volunteers to help the event go ahead.

For more information about the run, visit www.facebook.com/ChariotsofFireBeachRace.