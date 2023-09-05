Runners take to Glenrothes streets for 5km race in memory of Stuart Duncan

Watch more videos on Shots!

The Stuart Duncan 5km takes placeon Tuesday (September 5) when a 150-strong pack will set off from the Lomond Centre at 7.00pm with funds raised going to two worthy causes around the Kingdom.

The race is held in memory of Stuart who passed away aged 58 in 2015. He was a keen fundraiser and, despite suffering a cardiac arrest in 2014, was responsible for the installation of a defibrillator in Pitteuchar.

Stuart’s wife Margaret explains: “He had been shocked 36 times and his heart had stopped nearly half an hour but he came in through it. They said that he wouldn't be running again that year, but he was running within three months. He always ran for different charities but this one he got a defib for the local medical centre.

Stuart Duncan was a keen runner who raised money for causes around the Kingdom (Pic: Margaret Duncan)

“We got the money and he was supposed to be getting his photos taken with the doctor that day that he actually died”.