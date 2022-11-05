Dalbeath Steading at Cuddyhouse Road, Cowdenbeath, ticks all the boxes. Its location may be rural, but it is still very close to all commuter networks.

The house has been imaginatively designed to offer complete flexibility and individuality and great emphasis has been placed on the creation of easily managed and free-flowing space on a bright and fresh layout.

The hallway gives access to all rooms on this level, including a magnificent lounge, with dual aspect windows capturing panoramic views. The open-plan family kitchen/dining/family room is the heart of the home with a good range of floor and wall-mounted units and a floating island.

A handy utility room and Pantry is located off the kitchen. For more formal dining the separate dining room/sun room is to the end of the property.

The large lounge is a good size with a bespoke fire with surround giving the room a main focal point, the fire shares itself between the lounge and dining room. Bedroom four is also located on the ground level.

Upstairs, there are three large bedrooms all double in size with stylish en-suite shower rooms. The master bedroom is kitted out in luxury with its own walk-in wardrobe and balcony with a panoramic view.

There are also beautifully landscaped, fully enclosed gardens, plus ample off-street parking is provided by a lengthy driveway leading to the and a detached double garage.

Integrated to the side of the garage a door gives access to a beautiful one-bedroom open-plan annex with kitchen and shower room. This is an opportunity to run a small business from or a granny flat.

Full details here: https://espc.com/property/dalbeath-steading-cuddyhouse-road-ky4-9pr/36126616?sid=831798

1. Dalbeath Steading Cuddyhouse Road, Cowdenbeath Bathroom Photo: McEwan Fraser Photo Sales

2. Dalbeath Steading Cuddyhouse Road, Cowdenbeath Bedroom with more than ample storage Photo: McEwan Fraser Photo Sales

3. Dalbeath Steading Cuddyhouse Road, Cowdenbeath Living room Photo: McEwan Fraser Photo Sales

4. Dalbeath Steading Cuddyhouse Road, Cowdenbeath The stunning property Photo: McEwan Fraser Photo Sales