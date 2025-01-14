Rural music education project aims to strike a chord in Fife

PhD student Arianna Ranieri is leading a run of free violin lessons in Auchtermuchty. (Pic: submitted)

An innovative music project aims to inspire adults in Fife to come together and pick up an instrument – following success on a west coast island.

As a professional violist, the inspiration for Community Instrumental Music Service for Rural Scotland (CIMSRS) came to Arianna Ranieri, an Edinburgh Napier University PhD student, when she was playing concerts away from the big cities, where audience members told her they had never been offered the chance to learn and play music.

During the first part of the unique project, Arianna ran 12 weeks of free violin and viola (upper strings) lessons in Millport on Great Cumbrae. A group of around 20 participants, many of whom had not played before, quickly formed – with the lessons and jam sessions culminating in a Christmas concert attended by people from across the island.

Now CIMSRS comes to Auchtermuchty for its next run, where free sessions are being held in the town’s community hall until the end of March. The town itself has a noted musical heritage, having been home to folk legend Jimmy Shand and The Proclaimers.

It is an area Arianna is familiar with as an upper strings instructor for Fife Instrumental Music Service. Violins are being loaned by the library in Lochgelly.

As the project continues, Arianna is evaluating the effect that playing music is having on those taking part, in the hope that this could become a sustainable and rewarding model for growing self-supporting musical communities in rural parts of Scotland.

Arianna said: “The idea came to me when I was touring last year, and heard people say things like ‘I wish I could have played music’. I thought it was a huge shame.

“Fortunately, young people in Scotland can get access to music tuition at school, but this often isn’t the case for adults.

“We all know how beneficial playing music can be for people of all ages, and I thought there had to be a way of making it accessible for people in rural areas.

“I was truly blown away by the response in Millport. We had to ask for more instruments because there was so much interest.

“Before long we were joined by local professional musicians for the post-lesson jam sessions, which I think is a really important part of making something like this last.

“I would encourage anyone in the Auchtermuchty area who has ever thought about picking up an instrument to give this a go – you might surprise yourself!

“I hope this proves to be a way of making music more accessible to people who otherwise wouldn’t have the chance.

“By getting to know an area, I believe you can create a sustainable community that comes together to play music.”

Following the 12-week run of lessons and jam sessions in Auchtermuchty, Arianna will take CIMSRS to Glencoe before completing her PhD research.

The project aims to establish what impact the experience has on participants, and whether it offers a community music service framework which can be replicated in rural areas.

Anyone interested in the project can find out more on the CIMSRS social media channels.