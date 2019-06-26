Sadness after death of popular fundraiser Margaret Muir

Tributes have been paid to a much loved council worker and charity campaigner who passed away suddenly at the weekend.

Margaret Muir, 58, died late on Saturday night at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

Margaret, who lived in Lochgelly, began her career 28 years ago with Dunfermline District Council as a debt management officer before working her way up through various roles to become a lead officer with Fife Council.

Margaret worked on a number of different projects that included prevention of homelessness and developing police and procedure.

She was instrumental in rolling out the new housing allocations policy and contributed to Fife-wide housing services as well as managing the Burntisland and Kinghorn areas.

Margaret was described by her colleagues as “an unsung hero” that was dedicated to raising tens of thousands of pounds for various charities including Maggie’s Centres and the Grenfell Tower disaster.

Margaret also organised regular ‘Stars in their Eyes’ charity nights in Lochgelly Town Hall and the Bowhill Club in Cardenden, that raised vital funds for charity.

She encouraged her friends and colleagues to dress up and perform at the events and contacted local shops and businesses to ask for donations for prizes and raffles.

“She was a very loyal person who was respected by many people across the council,” said Joan Lamie, housing manager.

Andrew Wallace, added: “She was a real unsung hero and almost single-handedly organised many of the charity events.

Christine Westwater, Margaret’s colleague, added: “She was so enthusiastic and put all her energy into the events, getting us to practice choreography and organising costumes and props.”

Margaret was dedicated to her family and recently celebrated her husband Kevin’s 60th birthday by taking the family, including son Steven and his three daughters to Legoland.

The couple also enjoyed annual holidays to Barcelona.

Margaret is survived by her husband Kevin, son Steven and three granddaughters.

Her funeral will take place on July 2 at Kirkcaldy Crematorium at 2.15pm.