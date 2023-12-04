One of the most distinctive and much loved businesses in St Andrews has announced its closure after 144 years

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Historic bookshop, J & G Innes Ltd will close its doors for the final time on December 31, marking the end of an era as current owner, Jude Innes, the great great granddaughter of George Innes who opened the book shop with his brother John in 1879.retires.

It confirmed the news on its website, adding: “We would like to thank all our customers past and present for all their support. We couldn't have lasted for 144 years with out you. We wish you all a Merry Christmas, and a Happy Healthy New Year 2024.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The shop on the corner of Church Street and South Street is one of the most distinctive in the university town with its ornate branding for the St Andrews Citizen newspaper which was founded by the family and is now part of the Fife Free Press Group of titles published by National World.

Jude Innes, the great great granddaughter of George Innes who opened the book shop with his brother John in 1879.

The news was met with sadness by many customers, past and present, who praised its staff and its service. For many, it was the first bookshop they ever ventured into as young children, and then went on to bring their own youngsters to a generation later.

Known locally as ‘the Citizen Shop’ the building has a remarkable history spanning some three centuries. J&G Innes Ltd has been in business since 1879, when it was opened by brothers George and John. Known in town as the ‘Citizen shop,’ the South Street bookshop has become a family favourite over the years, selling books, stationery and art supplies to locals and tourists alike

John purchased the printing and publishing business from the Tullis family in 1879 after launching the Citizen newspaper, which continues to print to this day. The bookshop was then bought by the Innes firm in 1927 and was inspired by the arts and crafts movement of the time as it was modernised in 1927.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad