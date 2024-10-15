Safari-themed playpark and new pump track get green light in revamp of Fife park
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The proposals, which were signed off by Fife Council late last week, represent the next phase of improvements for the "under-used" park.
In March, Cabinet Committee councillors approved plans to use almost £5 million of funding secured from the UK Government’s Levelling Up Funding to improve and develop the park to make it a ‘must visit’ destination for residents and tourists alike.
The plans have now been formally approved – paving the way for the local authority to start work throughout 2024 and into early 2025.
The council now has the green light to build a brand new safari themed play park, a pump track, EV charging stations, a new toilet block, and car park extensions. When completed, the new pump cycling track will be fully accessible and capable of hosting international competitions.
A large hippo slide will take front and centre at the new playpark, alongside large climbing equipment, slides, swings, seesaws, and more.
The playpark will also be accessible to children of all ages and abilities. Some of the equipment, such as the carousel, jungle toddle unit and the pathways, will specifically be catered for wheelchair users and children with disabilities.
“The park already boasts numerous attractive features, but this significant investment thanks to the Levelling Up Fund will enhance its appeal to both locals and visitors alike,” Councillor Altany Craik, Fife Council spokesperson for Finance, Economy and Strategic Planning, previously said.
“We all want to make sure Riverside Park is a place we all can be proud of for generations to come, and I’m looking forward to seeing the plans come to fruition.”
The plans were approved subject to multiple conditions. First, work must begin within the three years. Second, no trees will be cut down or destroyed without planning permission. Third, the developers must create a signalised pedestrian crossing across the A911 before the play park pump track can be opened to the public.
Fife Council previously said that improvement works would take place throughout the end of the year and into 2025.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.