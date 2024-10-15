Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new pump cycling track, adventure playpark, toilet block, and car park extension has been approved for Glenrothes' Riverside Park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposals, which were signed off by Fife Council late last week, represent the next phase of improvements for the "under-used" park.

In March, Cabinet Committee councillors approved plans to use almost £5 million of funding secured from the UK Government’s Levelling Up Funding to improve and develop the park to make it a ‘must visit’ destination for residents and tourists alike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plans have now been formally approved – paving the way for the local authority to start work throughout 2024 and into early 2025.

The new look playpark at Riverside Park in Glenrothes (Pic: Fife Council planning papers)

The council now has the green light to build a brand new safari themed play park, a pump track, EV charging stations, a new toilet block, and car park extensions. When completed, the new pump cycling track will be fully accessible and capable of hosting international competitions.

A large hippo slide will take front and centre at the new playpark, alongside large climbing equipment, slides, swings, seesaws, and more.

The playpark will also be accessible to children of all ages and abilities. Some of the equipment, such as the carousel, jungle toddle unit and the pathways, will specifically be catered for wheelchair users and children with disabilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The park already boasts numerous attractive features, but this significant investment thanks to the Levelling Up Fund will enhance its appeal to both locals and visitors alike,” Councillor Altany Craik, Fife Council spokesperson for Finance, Economy and Strategic Planning, previously said.

“We all want to make sure Riverside Park is a place we all can be proud of for generations to come, and I’m looking forward to seeing the plans come to fruition.”

The plans were approved subject to multiple conditions. First, work must begin within the three years. Second, no trees will be cut down or destroyed without planning permission. Third, the developers must create a signalised pedestrian crossing across the A911 before the play park pump track can be opened to the public.

Fife Council previously said that improvement works would take place throughout the end of the year and into 2025.