Currently enclosed in their aviary to protect against avian flu, the birds are synonymous with the town park.

Last summer there was widespread revulsion after one was reportedly “horribly tortured and killed” after a break-in to the park’s aviary The peacock, named Malcolm, was found dead, and another, Louis, badly hurt.

Under the new plan, the peacocks would still be free to roam, but visitors would be encouraged to feed them only in the safe space.

Peacocks are synonymous with Pittencrieff Park in Dunfermline

Peacock or peafowl – the generic term for both sexes – are opportunistic and will gravitate to where food is being offered. However, the birds have in the past been causing environmental health concerns when they hang around the café.

Fife Council is working with the volunteers who look after the peacocks to create a feeding station south of the aviary buildings. Once the birds are released they want people to use this as the only sport for feeding.

If successful, this would mean that visitors to The Glen would be more likely to see and be able to interact with the peafowl -if the dedicated space made them feel safe and they knew they would be fed, they would be more likely to hang around.

Suzi Ross, lead peafowl warden/manager, said “Due to the current position with Avian Flu, there’s no confirmed date for the birds to be released from their captivity. We understand that it may be disappointing to visitors, it is for the safety of the birds. We still open up the aviary area for visitors to view.

“We look forward with anticipation to the release of the birds but hope that the public will support us in creating this feeding area and trying to keep the birds safe and away from the café.”