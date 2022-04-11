Safety checks on headstones at Fife cemetery

The routine checks start today (Monday, April 11).

Any headstones that are found to require attention will be made safe as sympathetically as possible by the survey team.

Dysart Cemetery

The council said in a small number of instances it may be necessary to fence off larger memorials until specialist contractors have had an opportunity to inspect them.

Liz Murphy, Fife Council's service manager, bereavement services, said: “We have a duty of care to provide a safe environment in each of our 115 cemeteries and churchyards for the public who visit them and staff who work there.

“I'd encourage local people who have kin within this cemetery to get in touch so that we can keep them advised of any remedial work required.