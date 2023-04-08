The routine checks are being carried out at Tayport Cemetery, starting on Monday.

Any headstones that are found to require attention will be made safe as sympathetically as possible by the survey team from Fife Council.

In a small number of instances, it may be necessary to fence off larger memorials until specialist contractors have had an opportunity to inspect them.

Work is set to start at Tayport Cemetery

Liz Murphy, service manager, bereavement services, said: “We have a duty of care to provide a safe environment in each of our 115 cemeteries and churchyards for both the public who visit them and council staff who work there.

“I'd encourage local people who have kin within this cemetery to get in touch so that we can keep them advised of any remedial work required.

