Safety checks to be carried out on headstones at Fife cemetery

Safety inspections of headstones are set to begin at a Fife cemetery.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 8th Apr 2023, 10:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Apr 2023, 10:46 BST

The routine checks are being carried out at Tayport Cemetery, starting on Monday.

Any headstones that are found to require attention will be made safe as sympathetically as possible by the survey team from Fife Council.

In a small number of instances, it may be necessary to fence off larger memorials until specialist contractors have had an opportunity to inspect them.

Work is set to start at Tayport CemeteryWork is set to start at Tayport Cemetery
Work is set to start at Tayport Cemetery
Liz Murphy, service manager, bereavement services, said: “We have a duty of care to provide a safe environment in each of our 115 cemeteries and churchyards for both the public who visit them and council staff who work there.

“I'd encourage local people who have kin within this cemetery to get in touch so that we can keep them advised of any remedial work required.

“I'd also urge members of the public to be respectful in and around cemeteries and to report any concerns regarding cemetery safety to Fife Council.”

