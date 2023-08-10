News you can trust since 1871
Safety concern closes flume at busy Fife leisure centre for summer

A busy Fife leisure centre has closed its swimming pool flume amid safety concerns - and it is likely to be out of use for the rest of the summer holidays.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 10th Aug 2023, 09:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Aug 2023, 09:40 BST

The issue arose on Sunday at the Beacon Leisure on Sunday when damage to a wire that supports the operation of the flume was spotted. This prompted an immediate closure of the flume for the safety of customers.

Jimmy Dunbar, area leisure manager, said: "We truly understand the disappointment this situation might cause, especially during a time when families and individuals look forward to enjoying the flume. Please rest assured that we are doing everything to expedite the repair process."

Fife Sport & Leisure Trust, which operates the venue, said it was committed to resolving the issue as swiftly as possible, but it expected the flume will remain out of use for the remainder of the summer holidays.

A spokesperson added: “We have taken action to assess the extent of the damage and the necessary repairs and appointed a supplier to engage in the works.”

