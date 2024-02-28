Safety fears as Kinghorn beach slipway in need of storm damage repairs

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chunks of the slipway have broken up, and remain surrounded by barriers. Pieces of concrete are also broken and exposed, leading Councillor Kathleen Leslie, to say she was “increasingly concerned” at the lack of action at the popular spot. She also urged people visiting the area to exercise caution. Fife Council said it was aware of the damage, an funding was now in place for work to get underway.

Storm Ciaran caused damage around the Kingdom when it hit last November, and locals are keen to see the issues at Kinghorn resolved.

Cllr Leslie, who represents the Burntisland, Kinghorn and Western Kirkcaldy ward, raised her concerns after noting a lack of action since the damage occurred last November. She has previously spoken out over the time taken to tackle erosion issues around the Kinghorn coastline which forms part of the hugely popular Fife Coastal Path for walkers, runners and cyclists.

The damage to the slipway at Kinghorn beach three months after the storm (Pic: Submitted)

The Braes were badly damaged by storms in 2020 with a as considerable landslip, railings close to the shore were pushed over, and a section of the path became precarious to walk along.

She said: “I am becoming increasingly concerned at the lack of action to remedy it, particularly as we move into Spring and more locals and visitors will be keen to access the beach. It seems that once again, just as with damage at the Braes, getting a solution in place is not one that is going to happen quickly. There is a huge hole in the ground at the top of the slipway which is a safety hazard. The fencing around it can be easily bypassed or knocked over.”

The beach area is a popular haunt for locals and visitors, and is also home to a sailing and rowing club.

“This is what they are confronted with – no signage is in place from the council to warn of the risks. I find that quite simply astounding,” added Cllr Leslie. “Whilst I fully appreciate that there is a list of storm damage around many of our coastal areas there needs to be a prioritising of safety and anyone who has been to the beach and looked at this can see this urgently needs addressed.”

The Tory councillor accepted budgets were stretched, and coastal damage and erosion is becoming a major issue, but added: “Residents and visitors should not be having to approach the beach with trepidation and that is exactly where we are with this. I would particularly urge those with children, dog walkers and anyone who is visually impaired to exercise extra caution when around the beach at the moment. I will continue to push the council for an urgent solution and meantime some clear signage to keep people safe needs put in place.”

Julie Dickson, Fife Council community manager confirmed that the council is aware of the damage and additional barriers will be installed to keep the area safe.