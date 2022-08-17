Sale finalised securing land for a Fife community

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

KCLA committee members from L to R – Ken Hunter, Tony Payne, Rosalind Ramage, Caroline Fitzsimmons, Julie Farr (Chairperson), Richard Brewster and Peter Lindow.

The parcel of land, located to the north of Oak Street, now belongs to the local people following a fundraising campaign run by Kinghorn Community Land Association (KCLA).

The opportunity to buy the land for the community came about last year when Lovells, the housebuilder that has been building Lochside Grange Estate in the village, had applied for planning permission to build an additional seven houses on the piece of land.

Permission was refused and following Fife Council’s decision, Lovells asked KCLA to consider buying the land instead.

The association reached out to the local community through consultation meetings about the land and a JustGiving page was set up to raise the £8000 needed to buy the land and cover the costs of acquiring and improving it.

The fundraising target was reached in December, but the sale of the land was only finalised recently.

KCLA is a charity that exists to protect the environment by acquiring and/or conserving land or assets for the public benefit around Kinghorn and to aid regeneration in a way that doesn’t adversely affect the rural environment.

Julie Farr, KCLA chairperson, said: “It’s taken a while for all the paperwork to go through for the sale of land north of Oak Street, but we got there and it wouldn’t have been possible without the support of the Kinghorn community and their donations.

"We’ve been really pleased with the interest shown by the community through the various consultations and discussions we’ve had on the plans to purchase this land for Kinghorn.

"So thank you, thank you, thank you!

"We know the Kinghorn community will have a lot of questions about the next steps and we’ll be back with more information soon.”

The securing of the land meets the charity’s mission exactly and supports with the creation of the Wild Meadow Eco Cemetery.

Plans have been drawn up and planning permission granted to create a multi-faith and no-faith eco cemetery and columbarium.

The Wild Meadow Eco Cemetery aims to reduce the impact of burials on the environment.