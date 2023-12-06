A new warm space has opened its doors to the public in Kirkcaldy, adding to a growing list of spaces being made available to those looking to escape the cold weather.

The Salvation Army run space on Hayfield Road opened its doors on Thursday, November 24. It will continue to operater every Tuesday and Thursday until Easter 2024. Anyone attending can get some company and refreshments whilst escaping the cold.

A Salvation Army spokesperson said: “On a Tuesday between midday and 3:00pm the community hall will be open providing a warm safe space for anyone who would like it – whether it is to keep heating bills down, in search of a bit of company or some free homemade soup and fresh bread roll with a tea or coffee.”

The hall will open between 12.00pm and 10.00am on a Tuesday, and 10.00am and 12.00pm on a Thursday. Fife Council funding allows the space to be run free of charge as a part of the Salvation Army’s Let’s Connect provision. For more details call 01592 2265621, email: [email protected] or visit their Facebook page ‘Kirkcaldy Salvation Army Community Church’ and send us a private message.

The Warm Space will operate on a Tuesday and Thursday (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

Whilst refreshments are available, The Salvation Army also makes other provisions available at this time - digital skills help, support completing online forms, employment advice and support, as well as a quiet space, toddler toy space, puzzles, games and crafts. Free WiFi and local newspapers are also available as well as information about their wide range of Christmas support and activities.