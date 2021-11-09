A local church and charity wants to ensure some 450 children in the town and the surrounding area will wake up to presents on Christmas Day.

And so, this week, it is launching its festive appeal.

Kirkcaldy Salvation Army, Hayfield Road, is encouraging people to add an extra toy to their shopping list so that families struggling to buy a gift for their children can make sure there is a small surprise for them under their Christmas tree this year.

Captain Andrew Manley, church leader, said this year has continued to be difficult for families with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

He said: “During the Christmas period, when many are enjoying celebrations with friends and family, others are struggling to make ends meet – this is especially difficult this year with the ongoing impact of the pandemic.”

“Our team of volunteers will be ready to receive, sort and distribute your generous Christmas gifts to those who might otherwise go without.

“The Christmas Story inspires us as a church to reach out to those in need, so we’re running the Christmas Present Appeal to ensure every child gets a present.”

People are invited to drop a new, unused and unwrapped toy for a child aged nought to 17 years old to The Salvation Army in Hayfield Road any Monday, Tuesday or Friday – 9.00am to 3.00pm from Monday, November 22 November to Friday, December 10.

Alternatively, people can drop them at The Salvation Army charity shop in the Mercat Centre ensuring the staff know it is for our Christmas Appeal. The charity shop is open Monday to Saturday from 9.00am-5.00pm.

The Salvation Army will then distribute these to children and families in the area through The Salvation Army’s own networks, local groups and Children’s social services.

Gifts can include anything from soft and educational toys for the very youngest child, to games, toys and accessories for older children but please avoid toys that promote violence and include batteries if needed.

Captain Andrew Manley, church leader, Kirkcaldy Salvation Army.

Andrew added: “Last year we delivered over 490 presents to families in need. It’s wonderful to see children’s faces light up when they open their Christmas presents. If you have children, grandchildren, or children you support, think of what they might like in their Christmas stocking and consider buying an extra present and donating it.

"We’re asking for brand-new toys or gifts so the families we support feel extra special.”

All donations are welcome, including items for Christmas food hampers but used products are not appropriate for this appeal.

The Salvation Army works throughout the year to provide compassionate support, a listening ear and practical help to people who are vulnerable or in need in Kirkcaldy.

For more information about the Christmas Present Appeal, please visit the ‘Kirkcaldy Salvation Army Community Church’ Facebook page, the website www.salvationarmy.org.uk/Kirkcaldy or contact Captain Andrew Manley on 07776 965943 or Rachel Frost 07436 910259.

