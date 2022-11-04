It launched its Glenrothes campaign amid growing concerns that the cost of living crisis means more families will struggle to pay for the very basics this Christmas.

Each year, it meets hundreds of distressed parents facing the prospect of their children having nothing to open on Christmas Day - and those numbers could escalate this year as families face rising energy bill and bills

Jan Donaldson, community support worker said: “This year, we are expecting the number of families requesting help to rise as a result of the cost of living crisis.

Picture Michael Gillen.

“Glenrothes people have been so generous over the past 30 years of running our appeal and we are asking them again to repeat this generosity.

“Please support us to help our drive to ensure vulnerable children in Glenrothes and the surrounding areas will have something to open on Christmas day.”

In 2021, the Salvation Army’s appeal supported almost 400 children and adults with toys and food hampers, and the organisation has already we’ve started receiving requests for support ahead of Christmas.

The Salvation Army Community Church on Caskieberran Road will be collecting donations of new unwrapped toys from November 7-December 12.

Donations can also be dropped off at its charity shop in Postgate Glenrothes, or Nisa on Caskieberran Road - and additional drop off points will be confirmed on Glenrothes Salvation Army Facebook page as they come in.

The organisation will sort and distribute the gifts to children and families in the area through their networks and via local groups and social services.

Gifts can include anything from educational toys, baby clothes, bath toys, books, including learn to read books - for babies and toddlers - to dolls and action figures, sports equipment and clothing, toiletries, gloves, scarves, hats, t-shirts, hair accessories, watches, ear phones, and gift vouchers for older children.

