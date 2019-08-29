SAMH Kirkcaldy benefits from charity football match

A Lochore man has raised over £2000 for the Scottish mental health charity SAMH.

David Reynolds (20) a parts advisor at the Harry Fairbairn BMW garage in Kirkcaldy, organised a charity football match at Stark’s Park last month after battling his own mental health challenges.

David Reynolds.

A keen sportsman, David was left feeling depressed and isolated after being injured during a game of rugby.

He said: “I I couldn’t play because I had to wait to get an operation.

“I wasn’t getting out and I was feeling isolated, and, because of my injury I was less active. That’s when I started to get depressed.

“I had went to my GP about the way I was feeling but the doctor wasn’t much help – I don’t think they know much about mental health issues – but I had heard about SAMH and decided to speak to them. They really helped to change my perspective on things.”

As a result, David wanted to give something back to the charity, and set up a charity football game.

David said: “A good way to deal with mental illness is exercise. I proposed that my work, Harry Fairbairn BMW play against Arnold Clark Kirkcaldy Fiat and Kia and Arnold Clark Dunfermline Fiat garages, since we are all part of the same group.

“My bosses thought it was a good idea and told me to go for it.”

The Kia and Fiat won on the day and David was delighted with ther sum raised.

We managed to raise £1174 and Arnold Clark is going to match £917 of the amount, so I’m over the moon.”

David’s boss Adam Harley said: “David is very passionate about the work he has done and is doing for SAMH.

Chelsea Graham, a practitioner with SAMH in Kirkcaldy also praised his dedication, adding: “David did an amazing job organising the event, It was great to see people coming together for such a great cause.