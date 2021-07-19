Sandcastle competition at popular Fife beach
Fifers are being urged to get their spade and bucket and get building for sandcastle competitions.
Monday, 19th July 2021, 11:03 am
The summer’s St Andrews sandcastle competitions is continuing at the West Sands.
The competitions are going to held until next month, with winners announced every Friday.Among the recent overall winners were Logan and Alex Boyd-Thorp, from Springfield, who won £20 of Jannetta’s ice cream vouchers.
Their Jurassic Park creation wowed the judges and scooped them first place and the tasty prize.The competitions take place every Friday from 11am-1pm until August 6 and are organised by Kilrymont St Andrews Rotary Club.