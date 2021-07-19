Sandcastle competition at popular Fife beach

Pictured are Logan (left) and Alex with their Jurassic Park creation.

The summer’s St Andrews sandcastle competitions is continuing at the West Sands.

The competitions are going to held until next month, with winners announced every Friday.Among the recent overall winners were Logan and Alex Boyd-Thorp, from Springfield, who won £20 of Jannetta’s ice cream vouchers.