Sandy Clarke: police appeal marks tenth anniversary of Kirkcaldy man vanishing

Police have marked the tenth anniversary of the day a Kirkcaldy man vanished without trace with a new appeal to try solve the mystery.
By Allan Crow
Published 4th Jun 2023, 13:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Jun 2023, 13:25 BST

It was on June 4, 2013 that Alexander ‘Sandy’ Clarke disappeared. He left Victoria Hospital in the Lang Toun around 2:00am and was last seen walking east along Hayfield Road, carrying two 'Sports Direct' bags containing some clothing. Despite major searches and appeals from his family, Sandy was never seen again.

Police Sergeant Gordon Cameron, Fife Missing Persons co-ordinator said : “The past ten years for Sandy’s family and friends have been very difficult, not knowing what has happened to him. My thoughts are with them as another anniversary passes. Our enquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding his disappearance continues, and any new details will be thoroughly investigated.

Sandy was described as being 5ft 10ins tall, with a slim or average build, short slightly receding brown hair, and brown/green eyes. He has tattoos on both arms and a tattoo on his neck of a woman’s name. Reports of his disappearance sparked major missing person investigation with specialist search teams in the area of the hospital.

Sandy Clarke disappeared in June 2013 after leaving Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.
Contact Police Scotland on 101.

