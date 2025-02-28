Sandy Peggie tribunal: Kirkcaldy MP backs protecting single sex spaces
Melanie Ward said: “Women’s sex-based rights are hard fought and we give them up at our peril.” Her comments were made in the House of Commons last week when she raised the case of nurse Sandie Peggie, who has has taken the health authority to an employment tribunal after being suspended from her position.
The dispute stems from a complaint made by Ms Peggie about her transgender colleague, Dr Beth Upton - a trans woman - who used a female changing room at the A&E department at Victoria Hospital on Christmas Eve in 2023. Ms Peggie has lodged a claim against NHS Fife and Dr Upton citing the Equality Act 2010, including sexual harassment, harassment related to a protected belief, indirect discrimination and victimisation. It has been disputed by NHS Fife and Dr Upton.
The on-going employment tribunal has sparked a huge debate over the issue of single sex spaces.
Ms Ward raised her concerns with Lucy Powell MP, Leader of the House of Commons.
She said: “The leader of the house may be aware of the ongoing tribunal case of Sandie Peggie, a nurse at my local hospital in Kirkcaldy. Women’s sex-based rights are hard fought and we give them up at our peril. Every citizen must be afforded safety, respect, and dignity in the workplace.
“While the leader of the house may not want to comment on an ongoing tribunal, does she agree with me that single-sex spaces must be protected, and will she make time for a debate on how we can best do this?”
Ms Powell said she would not comment on any specific case, but added: I absolutely support what she’s saying about the importance of single-sex spaces. The Equality Act does apply to Scotland, and it’s very clear that within it, rights and protections for women are protected.”
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar has also expressed his support for Ms Peggie.
The tribunal, which began on February 3, has been adjourned until July.
