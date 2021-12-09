Santa Express: Scotrail cancels Fife trips after updated CVOID regulations

ScotRail’s Santa Express was due to run tomorrow and next Saturday.

But on ScotRail’s Twitter account this afternoon, the company revealed it has decided to axe the trips.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ScotRail’s Santa Express which were set to offer hundreds of children the chance to meet Father Christmas tomorrow and next Saturday, have been cancelled due to new government guidance on coronavirus.

The tweet said: “Due to updated guidance on coronavirus by the Scottish Govt, we have no option but to cancel all four Santa Express trips around the Fife Circle tomorrow & 18 December. We know how disappointing this will be, but the health & well-being of everyone is our priority.

"Santa is just as upset as you will all be, but he’s arranging for you to get a full refund or showing how you can donate your fare to the Railway Children charity. "An email will arrive with you later tonight.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.