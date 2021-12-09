Santa Express: Scotrail cancels Fife trips after updated CVOID regulations
ScotRail’s Santa Express trips around the Fife circle, which were set to offer hundreds of children the chance to meet Father Christmas, have been cancelled due to new Scottish Government guidance on coronavirus.
ScotRail’s Santa Express was due to run tomorrow and next Saturday.
But on ScotRail’s Twitter account this afternoon, the company revealed it has decided to axe the trips.
The tweet said: “Due to updated guidance on coronavirus by the Scottish Govt, we have no option but to cancel all four Santa Express trips around the Fife Circle tomorrow & 18 December. We know how disappointing this will be, but the health & well-being of everyone is our priority.
"Santa is just as upset as you will all be, but he’s arranging for you to get a full refund or showing how you can donate your fare to the Railway Children charity. "An email will arrive with you later tonight.”