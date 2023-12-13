Santa set to tour Kinghorn streets this Sunday after last week's weather delayed visit

The weather delayed Santa’s Sleigh tour of Kinghorn last weekend, but the big man is set to make his visit this Sunday instead.

Santa and his elves will be visiting the village between 4.30pm and 6pm on Sunday with a little help from Kinghorn in Bloom and the Rotary Club of Burntisland and Kinghorn.

Residents are urged to listen out for him making his way around the streets and to come out to see him and give him a wave.

