Santa set to tour Kinghorn streets this Sunday after last week's weather delayed visit
Santa and his elves will be visiting the village between 4.30pm and 6pm on Sunday with a little help from Kinghorn in Bloom and the Rotary Club of Burntisland and Kinghorn.
Residents are urged to listen out for him making his way around the streets and to come out to see him and give him a wave.
The planned timings and route are the same as he was expected to take on Sunday, December 10. He’ll be leaving from the North Pole then heading to Kinghorn for 4.30pm visiting Baliol Street, Burnside Avenue, King’s Drive, Willow Crescent, Rowan Wynd, Oak Street, Templar’s Crescent, Manse Road, Townhead, Orchard Road, Croft-an-Righ, Longcraigs Terrace, High Street, Rossland Place, Pettycur Road, Alexander the Third Street, Queens Crescent and David the First Street before returning to the North Pole to get ready for Christmas.