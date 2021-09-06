The super group’s arrival prompted hundreds to skip school to catch a glimpse of them.

Sarah, who had been diagnosed with cancer, passed away at the weekend.

Girls Aloud came to Kirkcaldy in 2005 to open the town’s new HMV store.

Girls Aloud open HMV in Kirkcaldy in 2005

Their visit - which came three years after they shot to fame via the ITV talent show, Pop Stars - drew a huge crowd.

Scores of youngsters skipped school lessons to see them.

A crowd estimated at 400 strong packed the shopping centre.

They had to queue to get wristbands which allowed them access to the venue and a chance to get an autograph and picture with band members Cheryl Cole – then Tweedy -, Nadine Coyle, Nicola Roberts, Kimberley Walsh and Sarah.

Girls Aloud had 20 consecutive top ten singles, including four number ones, in the UK, and six studio albums that were certified platinum, two of which went to number one in the UK.

They also gained five BRIT Award nominations.

Sarah revealed in August 2020 that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer, which had spread to other parts of her body.

