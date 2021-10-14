Scarefest takes place at New Bayview Stadium’s car park in Lower Methil on Saturday October 30, and Sunday 31st - and is set to serve up a feast of classic horror films for adults and children.

The event, organised by Together Levenmouth – a Brag Enterprises run project supported by Fife Council - was originally planned for 2020 but was put on hold because of the pandemic.

Scarefest will screen four films over the two nights.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hallowe'en

The equipment will be provided by Skyline Cinema which is specialists in outdoor and drive-in cinema events.

Each car will receive a wireless bluetooth speaker to listen to their film of choice with a movie snack pack included in the ticket price.

The Hallowe’en themed films kick-off with Hocus Pocus and The Witches for families, followed by classic horror for adults in the shape of Poltergeist and the original Hallowe’en movie.

Poltergeist was a huge box office hit on its release in 1982, while John Carpenter’s Hallowe’en is considered a classic.

Poltergeist was a huge hit on its release

Movie goers will also be entertained by volunteers in spooky costumes on the night.

They will also be entered into a prize draw with items sourced from vendors at Leven Artisan Market and local businesses.

Tickets are priced at £30 per film and each admits one car with up to five people.

They can be bought via Eventbrite - simply search Together Levenmouth events.

The organisers are also looking for volunteers to help at this and future events.

To get involved, email [email protected]

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.