Kirstin Armstrong was the ninth recipient of the annual award which offers cash awards of £600 to support students progressing on to university or further study after successfully completing their course.

She was welcomed to a special presentation organised by the group at Kirkcaldy Galleries recently where Kirstin gave a talk and displayed her creative designs.

Kirstin was presented with a certificate and he scholarship award by Kay Wilson who chairs the Friends of Kirkcaldy Galleries.

From left: Elma MacIntyre, Kay Wilson, Fiona McOwan, Kirstin Armstrong, David Watson. Margaret Simpson and Cap Fowles at the Galleries in Kirkcaldy.

Kirstin, from Burntisland, who recently completed her HND in art and design, is now at Dundee University studying art and philosophy with her long-term aim to teach art and design.

She said: “This award is going to help me so much with my studies at university.

“I will now be able to afford the supplies needed for my course as well as aid my own personal art journey, allowing me to grow and evolve within my studies.

“I am so appreciative of how this will help me and allow me to focus on my studies without having to worry about financial barriers.”

Kay Wilson said: “Kirstin is extremely talented and it was great to meet her in person and to present her with her scholarship.

“We look forward to keeping in touch and seeing her progress.

“This scholarship, we hope, will not only support Kirstin but also encourage more people to visit the galleries and to see and enjoy the amazing art collections and museum pieces that we are fortunate to have right on our doorstep.”

The award was also welcomed by Lyn Gold, scholarship and alumni engagement lead at Fife College, said:

She said: “As well as helping financially this scholarship gives students a great boost to their confidence at a time when they need it most. Kirstin is a very deserving award winner and we wish her all the best.

“We are also very thankful to Kay and the other Friends for their ongoing support.”